Home | News | General | S3xual harassment allegation: Police hunt Fani-Kayode’s ex-nanny, arrest driver

The FCT police command has begun a search for Anthonia Uchenna, a nanny who alleged her former boss and ex-Minister of Aviation, Chief Fem...

The FCT police command has begun a search for Anthonia Uchenna, a nanny who alleged her former boss and ex-Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode s3xually harassed her.

Others who are being hunted are: Emmanuel Anakan (former dog handler), Osakwe Azubuike (former carpenter), Oko Emmanuel (former cook), Daniel Gona (former driver), and Agbolo Edah (former cook), who accused the ex-minister of assault, the Punch reports.

According to reports, the police have arrested Jonathan Gaiya, a former driver.

The police also invited the reporter who interviewed Fani-Kayode’s ex-workers.

When contacted on the telephone, the Head, Legal Department at the FCT SCID, James Idachaba, said it was only an investigation and those accused would be charged to court if the Force established a prima facie case against them.

When asked if it was the job of the police to probe libel, Idachaba said, “I am a lawyer of over 20 years. I don’t investigate libel cases.

“The petition sent to the CP and forwarded to me is that of criminal defamation. That is what I am investigating including fabrication of false statement.

“We don’t do that (force people to recant statements) in our office. He (driver) was brought to my office and it was recorded. We are conducting investigation and if we see there is a prima facie case, we charge to court.”

Recall that about eight of Fani-Kayode’s ex- domestic staff had recently visited the Punch office in Abuja where they took turns to level allegations of assault and s3xual harassment against the former minister. The former domestic workers had also stated the allegations in sworn affidavits.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General