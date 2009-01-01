Home | News | General | COVID-19: Total active cases drop as NCDC discharges 538 patients
COVID-19: Total active cases drop as NCDC discharges 538 patients



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed the recovery and discharge of 538 COVID-19 patients managed in Lagos, FCT and Kwara states.

The health agency made this known on Friday night via a report on its official website.

NCDC also confirmed 130 new cases in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This brings the total number of recorded cases in the country so far to 161,539 with 2,027 deaths while about 147,581 patients have been discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

The report reads, “130 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-46

Ogun-19

Kwara-18

FCT-12

Kaduna-10

Ekiti-6

Abia-5

Edo-3

Sokoto-3

Osun-3

Niger-2

Oyo-2

Akwa Ibom-1

161,539 confirmed

147,581 discharged

2,027 deaths

“Our discharges today include 242 community recoveries in Lagos State, 193 in FCT and 103 in Kwara State managed in line with guidelines”.

