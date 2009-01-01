Home | News | General | Forget government job, it’s not profitable – Umahi tells Nigerian youths

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, at the weekend tasked Nigerian youths to forget about government jobs which according to him, add no profit to their destiny.

Umahi made this known while addressing the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, during the 65th emergency senate meeting that took place at the Christian Ecumenical centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

He, however, called on the youths to shun all forms of cultism in their various institutions, adding that the development and future of Nigeria is in their hands.

The governor further blamed the increasing rate of kidnapping, armed robbery, bandits, cultism and killings in Nigeria on youths’ quest for quick wealth.

He equally tasked the youths to resist being used by politicians to destroy the future and image of the leaders in the country.

According to him: “Which qualified leader in Nigeria will the youths follow? I say to our youths, you have followed so much, and it is time to take the future in your hands. Your leaders (NANS) are qualified leaders. We expect our children to be more than us.

“If you do not prepare a future for your children, your children will suffer more than you. You are struggling and if you don’t take time, your generation will not take over leadership and you will become old.

“If we do not take care of you, how will you take care of us? And I believe in you (Youths).

“We say there are no jobs, but it is not true. You are waiting for government jobs, but it doesn’t work. It makes you lazy and you grow old. What the government should do is to create the environment. It is only a few people that are employable.

“Put yourselves together to produce the future leaders of this country. If you are hired to destroy people, you are rather bringing curses upon yourselves. Success has a pattern, likewise failure. Resist to be hired to destroy others, for he who will destroy to succeed will surely get destruction waiting upon him.

“Without the youths there will be no kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism. Let me tell you, those doing cultism in schools are those who are weak. These weak people come together to kill and to protect their weakness.

“You cannot see any intelligent young man or woman going into cultism. When you partake in killings, killing will flow in your generations,” he said.

Umahi in a related development kicked against fuel subsidy in Nigeria, adding that It is not for the interest of the country.

