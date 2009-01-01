Home | News | General | List of World's Happiest Countries Released, Nigeria in Strong Position

The 2021 World Happiness Report, an annual list of the happiest countries on the globe, has been released to measure the amount of joy on the planet.

According to the report, there is much more happiness in Nigeria than there is in several countries across the world.

Nigeria was ranked the 59th happiest country in the world and second happiest in Africa behind Mauritius that is ranked 1st on the continent and 44th globally.

The report was published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and the Center for Sustainable Development (CSD) at Columbia University, USA.

It was released on www.worldhappiness.report on Friday, March 19 to mark the International Day of Happiness on Saturday, March 20.

In line with the statistics of this report, despite rising unemployment, increasing insecurity and a struggling economy, Nigerians have managed to stay happier than so-called big advanced countries like Russia which ranked 60th.

In Africa's top five, Ghana is third on the continent and 65th in the world. Cote d'Ivoire is 4th and 70th globally while Cameroun is a close 5th and 71st globally.

According to the report, the happiest people in the world are in Finland. The European country has remained the world's happiest place since 2017.

The Finns are closely followed by people in Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands to wrap up the top five.

The least happy countries in the world on the list are Cambodia, India, Jordan, Tanzania and Zimbabwe at 91 to 95 respectively.

