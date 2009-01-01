Home | News | General | President Buhari receives full list of 18 judges for appointment into Court of Appeal

Recent reports indicate that the number of judges appointed at the Court of Appeal may soon be increased.

According to Premium Times, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has released a list of 18 judges that it recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari for elevation to the appellate court.

Soji Oye, the spokesperson of the NJC made the disclosure a statement on Friday, March 19.

The presidency has not made any official reaction to the recommendations made by the NJC. Photo: @DeleMomodu /Twitter, Femi Adesina/Facebook

Below is the list of judges recommended for the court of appeal:

1. Bature Isah Gafai

2. Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo

3. Waziri Abdul-Azeez

4. Yusuf Alhaji Bashir

5. Usman A. Musale

6. Jauro Ibrahim Wakili

7. Abba Bello Mohammed

8. Mohammed Danjuma

9. Danlami Zama Senchi

10. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar

11. Hassan Muslim Sule

12. Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu

13. Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen

14. Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi

15. Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck

16. Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke

17. labode Abimbola Adegbehingbe

18. Bola Samuel Ademola

The NJC spokesperson further disclosed that recommens were also made for the appointment of eight heads of courts in Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi, and Delta states.

The judges recommended to head courts in states are listed below.

1. Chief judge, FCT, Abuja: Salisu Garba Abdullahi

2. Chief judge, Rivers: Simeon Chibuzor Amadi

3. Chief judge, Nasarawa: Aisha Bashir Aliyu

4. Chief judge, Kogi: Sunday Omeiza Otu

5. Chief judge, Jigawa: Umar Maigari Sadiq

6. Chief judge, Ebonyi: Ngene Anagu Elvis

7. Chief judge, Delta: Theresa T. Obiajulu Ogochukwu Diai

8. President, customary court of appeal, Delta: Patience Onuwa Elumeze

The Cable reported that the council issued strong warning letters to two judges over the way they carried out their duties.

The NJC stated:

''Council decided to issue strong warning letters to Hon. Justices Mufutau Olokoba and M.A. Savage of the Lagos state high court,” the statement reads.

“Hon. Justice Olokoba was reprimanded and also put on the watchlist of the council for his failure to deliver judgement within the constitutional period of 90 days, and Hon. Justice Savage was reprimanded for not being in charge of his court.”

Meanwhile, Walter Onnoghen, ex-chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), has finally revealed why he was sacked by the Buhari administration.

He claimed he was removed from office over rumours that he met with Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president.

Onnoghen also said he was never given the chance to defend himself over allegations he freed high-profile criminals, The Cable reported.

