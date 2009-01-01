Home | News | General | Governor Ganduje finally opens up on alleged dollar bribery video

- Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has spoken about the bribery allegations against him

- The politician disclosed what he is doing about the alleged video which purports to show him collecting money

- The said video damaged which emerged in 2018 was seen as a dent in his political career

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has again claimed that the videos showing him stuffing bales of dollars into his pockets in 2018 were doctored.

The Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has discredited an alleged bribery video. Photo: @GovUmarGanduje

Source: Twitter

Ganduje made the claim on Friday, March 19, during an interview on the BBC Hausa service Premium Times reported.

He said:

“The video is fake and we are preparing to prove that. But I cannot preempt what we are doing with regard to that. I am assuring you this video is fake and all those that are behind it would be put to shame.''

Read also We have evidence that PDP won 2019 presidential election - Northern governor

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to PM News, Ganduje denied ever receiving bribes from anyone. He said he sued Daily Nigerian, which first published the videos in 2018, demanding N3billion in damages.

He stated the case has not made progress in court.

The governor said:

“It was just part of a scheme to stop me from contesting election – and I contested; to stop me from winning election – and I won.''

In another news, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from Kano state, Alhaji Adamu Danzago, has expressed confidence that the ruling party will retain power beyond 2023 at the centre and in various states of the federation.

Punch reports that Alhaji Danzago, who served in the 2019 presidential campaign committee, made the declaration in Kano on Thursday, March 4.

Read also 2023: It'll be unfair for south not to produce Nigeria's next president - Northern APC governor

According to him, despite challenges within the APC, the party remains the platform of choice among Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, on Thursday, March 18, opened a can of worn on the last presidential election held in 2019.

Governor Mohammed alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has evidence that it won the election.

According to him, the mandate was snatched from the party by fraud traceable to conduct of the poll and the activities of security operatives, Channels TV reports.

The governor noted that the general belief among Nigerians at the time was that the PDP floored the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that the powers that be did not accept the facts then.

Kess Ewubare is a senior political/current affairs correspondent at Legit.ng. He has both a BSc and a Master’s degree in mass communication. He has over 10 years experience working in several fields of mass communication including radio, TV, newspaper, and online. He can be reached via email at kess2099@gmail.com.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General