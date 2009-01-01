Home | News | General | Kidnappers invade Nigerian hospital, abduct patients and nurse

The police have arrested two suspected kidnappers, Abdullahi Danshoho and Illiyasu Salleh, who abducted two patients and a nurse at a hospital in Nasarawa state.

Vanguard reported that the suspects allegedly confessed their crime after they were busted by the police intelligence response team.

The publication stated that members of the gang stormed the Kun-warke Clinic and Maternity, Kan-Stakuwa, in Lafia area of the state in November 2020.

They were said to have announced their presence with gunshots and commanded two patients and a nurse to follow them or risk losing their lives.

The suspects reportedly released their victims three days later after collecting N4 million as ransom.

According to The Punch, one of the suspects, 25-year-old Danshoho, said he was a truck driver but went into kidnapping because he was not making enough money from the job.

He disclosed that he had participated in five kidnap operations in 2020, including the abduction of his neighbour who refused to give him money.

Some members of the gang are reportedly on the run.

In another report, troops of sector 3 Operation HADARIN DAJI on Tuesday, March 18, stormed Kabasa village in Magami local government of Zamfara state where armed bandits were attacking locals.

Legit.ng reports that the director of Army public relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on the Facebook page of the Army, said the action was taken following a credible tip-off.

Yerima said the timely arrival of troops forestalled a deadly kidnap and plundering operations by armed bandits which, according to him, was underway.

Meanwhile, the intervention of Ahmad Gumi on the banditry problem in the north is wrong according to Governor Aminu Masari who disclosed this during an interview on a Channels TV programme.

According to the governor of Katsina state, the cleric should be preaching to the criminals to stop their evil ways and not advocating for them.

He added that they need spiritual education more than anything else.

