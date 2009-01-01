Home | News | General | Nigerian UFC champion discloses how his dad was jailed, hawked Fufu before making it to the top

- Kamaru Usman has disclosed that things were hard for him years back in Nigeria

- The 33-year-old explained that he used to hawk fufu for his mother in Auchi

- Usman also explained how his father was jailed while he was in the college

Nigerian UFC star Kamaru Usman has explained how tough it was for him years back before he eventually made it to the top of his career after facing many difficulties.

There is no doubt about the fact that Kamaru Usman has made his name in UFC considering his records and achievements so far in the game.

But before he left Nigeria to America, the 33-year-old explained that things were not easy for him and his mother as he had to hawk fufu as means of survival.

According to the report on Complete Sports, Kamaru Usman stated clearly that his mother fought well when he was young to make sure that he succeed in life.

“We grew up in the village. We farmed. As a small boy, farm boy, I used to hawk Akpu, put hot Akpu on my head. I came from nothing.

“There is just struggle every day, the struggle to, how are we gonna eat next week, next month. What are we gonna do?

“We owned a small store where we sold clothes, we sold shoes, my mum sold bags, anything that we could sell, my mum was able to get and try to sell.

''My mum was a hustler and that is one of the things I respect so much about her as a woman with three rowdy Naija boys.”

Nigerian star Kamaru Usman. Photo by Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Kamaru Usman retained his UFC welterweight title having defeated Brazilian fighter Gilbert Burns in the wee hours of Sunday, February 14.

But it took the Nigerian nightmare a sensational comeback after Burns began the first round on a front foot.

The Brazilian charged across, took the center immediately and he got Usman backed up to the fence very early.

The Nigerian worked a jab to clear space and recover, and then another right hand from Burns, but Usman managed to sustain the early pressure.

In Round 2, Usman's corner called for more jabs and it appeared they were expecting a quick start from the challenger.

