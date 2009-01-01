Home | News | General | Strange discussion Kevin De Bruyne had with Mourinho that led to his Chelsea exit

- De Bruyne failed to thrive in his first Premier League stint with Chelsea

- The midfielder detailed what went down in a conversation with the then Chelsea boss Mourinho which led him to leave the club

- Mourinho brutally hinted that De Bruyne’s numbers were not good enough despite the midfielder only making three appearances

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne recently discussed a “strange” discussion he had with his former manager Jose Mourinho which ended his Chelsea career.

Kevin De Bruyne during his Chelsea days. The midfielder says he had one conversation with Mourinho which made him realise he needed to leave. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

De Bruyne has in recent seasons established himself as one of the most skilled midfielders in his generation, thanks to his time at Manchester City.

Prior to joining the Ciitizens in 2015, however, things were not so bright for the Belgian, particularly during his early years as a Chelsea player.

He joined the ranks at Stamford Bridge in 2012 in a in a £7 million (KSh 1 billion) deal from Genk but was loaned out to Werder Bremen and only ended up making three appearances for the Blues before eventually being sold to Wolfsburg.

Read also Mourinho speaks fire, names those to be blamed for his side's embarrassing exit in Europa League

A year and a half later, he rejoined the Premier League with Manchester City and the rest, as they say, is history.

In a fascinating chat with Sky Sports on March 7, the 29-year old revealed he had a chat with Mourinho at some point which made him realise he stood no chance with the gaffer.

"Jose called me into his office in December, and it was probably the second big life-changing moment for me. He had some papers in front of him, and he said, 'One assist. Zero goals. Ten recoveries',” De Bruyne explained.

"It took me a minute to understand what he was doing. Then he started reading the stats of the other attacking forwards - Willian, Oscar, [Juan] Mata, [Andre] Schurrle. And it's like - five goals, 10 assists, whatever,”

"Jose was just kind of waiting for me to say something, and finally I said, 'But some of these guys have played 15, 20 games. I've only played three. So it's going to be different, no?'

Read also Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard warned he may never play football again

The midfielder went on to reveal those were some of the lowest moments of his career but he still believed in his abilities as a football player.

"Did I expect it to go this way? Obviously not, because at that time it was a low point in my career but I never had any doubt in my abilities as a football player.

"I can't think what is going to happen eight years down the line playing for City, in World Cups and all that stuff. It's wonderful."

Under Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne has established himself and has been an integral part of City’s title triumphs in recent seasons.

Ibitoye Shittu is an award winning Sports Journalist with more than 10 years experience in News-writing, reporting and Public Relation. He is an HND and B.SC holder of Mass Communication and can be reached on Twitter @Ibishittu

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General