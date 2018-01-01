Home | News | General | Jukun Youths express worry over renewed insecurity in Southern Taraba

… Says Bandits Kidnap, maim, burn classrooms

By Femi Bolaji

Youths under the aegis of a Jukun Youth Cultural Development Association have expressed worry over the renewed spate of kidnappings, arson, and destruction of valuable properties by bandits in some parts of Taraba south.

The group at a briefing in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, Friday, says the trend of insecurity in the last one month is unbecoming at a time inhabitants of the area are anticipating the rainy season to return to their farms.

President of the group, Aboki Danjuma, however, called for restraint from the youths of the area and urged them to remain calm while the government and security agencies address the issue headlong.

According to him, “On Friday, 5th of February at precisely 7.30 pm in Bye-gya village on the Wukari-Ibi road, some suspected Fulani armed bandits blocked the road and kidnapped 6 persons, but 2 escaped from the kidnappers.

“One of the victims, a Sharon driver who was later released said a ransom was paid along Ibi-Chinkai river bank before his release.

“On Saturday, 6th March 2021 around 8 to 9 pm at Wana village, which is on the same axis, suspected Fulani bandits attacked 4 chainsaw operators namely; Albaka Agyo (Dangote), Obadiah Ichuna, James JT, and Matthew James who use the timber business to make ends meet. Two of them were kidnapped by the bandits.

“On the same day, Numa village was equally attacked where they vandalized a borehole and burnt down 3 primary school classrooms out of the 6 classrooms in the school.

“We as youth leaders and other law-abiding citizens of this area are deeply worried and concerned about these ugly and unfortunate developments.

“More worrisome is the fact that the rainy season will soon set in and it will be unsafe for the people who are mostly farmers to carry out their farming activities in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“We are therefore appealing to Taraba state government under the able leadership of Arc. Darius Ishaku to collaborate with the security agencies to immediately bring the situation under total control to halt the threats to lives and property to enable law-abiding citizens and the majority of the people who are mostly farmers to start early preparations for farming activities.”

“We are also using this opportunity to appeal to our people, particularly the youth to remain calm and law-abiding.”

Reacting, the state Commissioner for Information, Danjuma Adamu, said the government is giving necessary support to security agencies in the state to ensure that every form of security threat to lives and properties is nipped in the bud.

According to him, “We are collaborating with security agencies to ensure that criminality in the state is stamped out.

“This is a continuous process and we don’t intend to stop till peace returns to every community in the state.”

