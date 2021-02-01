Home | News | General | Bandits kill 13 including mother, daughter, injure 7 in Kaduna villages

*Raze 56 houses, 16 motorcycles in Kauru LGA

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Thirteen people have been killed and seven others injured, in a series of attacks across communities in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun local government areas.

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs,

Kaduna,said yesterday that the report came to the Kaduna State Government from the Military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

According to the report, armed bandits attacked one Irmiya Godwin and his brother as they returned from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon Kataf LGA. Irmiya Godwin was killed, while his brother escaped.

In another incident, armed bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA, and killed ten persons, leaving four others injured. Fifty-six houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns also raided and burnt.

Those killed were listed as: Esther Bulus, Maria Bulus (one-year-old daughter of Esther), Lami Bulus, Aliyu Bulus, Monday Joseph, Geje Abuba, Wakili Filibus, Yakubu Ali, Dije Waziri, Joseph Ibrahim.

The injured are: Cecilia Aku, Yakubu Idi, Godiya Saleh, Moses Adamu.

The injured are receiving treatment in a hospital.

Furthermore, Masaka village in Chikun Local Government was attacked. One Duza Bamaiyi was killed, and two other persons were injured. Troops mobilized to the location to eventually repel the attack.

Similarly, armed bandits killed one Zakka Pada in Kurmin Kaduna of Chikun Local Government area, and left one Pada Dalle injured.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending condolences to their families. He wished the injured citizens quick recovery.

