Old Man Tries To F!nger A Young Girl In A Commercial Bus (Photos below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 38 minutes ago
An elderly Nigerian man was captured shamelessly molesting a lady in a bus. The incident happened in a commercial bus transiting passengers from Abuja to Akure, Ondo State.

A Twitter user with the handle @DanielFaithArts shared the video claiming that the victim was his sister.

Apparently the lady who was being molested yelled for help in the bus but other passengers on board asked her to stay silent because she was overreacting.

The middle-aged man kept touching this young lady throughout the journey and out of frustration she decided to film the whole thing.

