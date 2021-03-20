Home | News | General | Prophet Nigel Gaisie Narrowly Escapes Death In A Ghastly Accident, Blames It On Bad Rood (Photos below)

The founder and leader of Prophetic hill chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has reportedly been involved in an accident in the volta region where at least two people have been reported dead with others seriously injured.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is one of the controversial prophets in Ghana who are able to predict the deaths and various accidents top people will be engaged in. For instance, he predicted the death of the late Ebony who died through a Ghastly accident and this has made people wonder why he couldn’t see his own coming.

The accident reportedly happened in the Oti Region and he took to his Facebook page to blame the bad conditions of the roads as the reason for the accident.

Nigel sharing pictures from the scene wrote;

“No comments, the effect of bad roads, four dead. The drivers were dodging potholes. Ghana at 64. He then shared Pictures of the tragic accident alongside Photos of those who were dead and injured.”

See some photos below;

