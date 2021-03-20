Home | News | General | THINGS ARE HAPPENING! This Man Divorced His Wife Of 6 Years Because Of Her Bed Wetting Problem (Details below)

Things are really happening, an Ibadan Customary Court in Oyo State has dissolved a six-year-old marriage between Femi Bankole and his wife, Modupeoluwa, following the man’s consent to her request for a divorce.

The plaintiff had sought the dissolution of the marriage, accusing the man of embarrassing and threatening her life because she was always bed-wetting.

Dissolving the marriage, the judge, Mukaila Balogun, ordered that the only child of the couple should be with the plaintiff.

Balogun also ordered the defendant to provide N4,000 monthly for the upkeep of the child and warned the parties against fomenting trouble.

The plaintiff had told the court that her husband was in the habit of disgracing her in public because of her condition.

She said she had earlier told her husband of the challenge before they got married.

“His bad attitude towards me can no longer be endured; he beats me always and I have no rest of mind due to the way he treats me.

“I had been warned not to marry him because of his bad character, but I did not listen because I loved him.

“I pray the court to separate us so that I can start my life afresh since I am still young,” she said.

The defendant said his wife was always bed-wetting and he could no longer cope with the habit, adding that her parents were not good in-laws.

“Her mother always asks for money. She was careless about the success of our marriage and was in the habit of supporting her daughter’s bad deeds,’’ he said.

