Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos, Burnt To Ashes (Video below)

A suspected female child kidnapper has been burnt to death in Lagos state.

The sad story was shared by an eyewitness who wrote:

“This happened in Ijora Badia in the early hours of today, one of the ghetto areas in Lagos State in the early hours of today, a woman who should be around her 40s was caught by the community in society as she was planning her ways to kidnap children in the community.

The woman has always been, disguising to be a madwoman begging for things from people, and according to people in the society, it was said that the woman has always been begging around for things from people and it’s not her first time.

Just last week, there were reports of more than 2 children missing in the area and have not been found.

Today, this lady was caught trying to give Agbalumo fruit to young children when she was caught as she tried luring the children.

Watch The Video Below:

