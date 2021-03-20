Home | News | General | You Perform Miracles by Visiting Babalawos and Witches – Former Governor Accuses Pastor Adeboye, See What Happened to Him (Details below)

Highly placed Pastor Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God has been humiliated by a former Nigerian governor.

The former military governor accused the great man of God of stealing from poor people and also using witchcraft power to perform miracles.

Narrating the incident, ADEBOYE said that the daughter of the ex-governor begged him to preach salvation to his father which he agreed to do since that was what his desires have always been(to do the work of he(God) that sent him).

So that very day, he preached to the governor and that was the day he got the biggest blow of his life.

He said the Governor looked at him in hatred and said ” You, take a look at yourself, you have PhD in mathematics yet you carry Jesus on your head, you think I don’t know your tricks? You are taking money from the poor so that you can be rich. I also know you perform miracles by visiting Babalawos(Witchdoctors).

However in all of this accusations, Pastor Adeboye, said he remained silent and kept smiling.

Years later, the former governor became born again and he told the clergyman: “Papa Adeboye I said those words then to get you annoyed but with all my inflammatory remarks you remained calm and quiet, and this was killing me!”

He shared the incident while speaking on soul-winner may be insulted. Pst Adeboye said he is teaching all true child of God to expect torment and insults from unbelievers when preaching to them but they should never react because it has heavenly gain.

He cited Matthew 5:11-12 as scriptural reference Matt.5.11 – Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.

Matt.5.12 – Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.

Price: Free

I pray the Lord will bless his words in your heart! Amen.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General