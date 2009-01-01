Home | News | General | 2023: My plans for Jonathan if he runs for presidency under APC, Wike speaks up

- Governor Nyesom Wike has said that he will never support any of his tribesman who looks for power outside the PDP

- Wike even claimed he won't support former President Goodluck Jonathan if he goes to the APC to seek reelection

- The Rivers governor said when playing politics, he does not favour tribal or ethnic sentiments

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, fireworks are beginning to spark up among powerful politicians in various political parties.

For Governor Nyesom Wike, only those who will run for the presidential seat under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will get his support and that of his allies.

The Rivers governor told BBC Pidgin he will not hesitate to withdraw his backing from anyone, including Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a former president, who abandons the PDP.

Read also APC has stage four cancer, I will never defect to the party, Wike declares

In specific terms, Wike said he will never support the former president if he joins the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to better his chances of returning to power.

Wike said he is loyal to the PDP and is not ready to be tribalistic when it comes to party politics.

Wike said ahead of 2023 polls, Goodluck Jonathan will never get his support if he joins the APC (Photo: @GovWike)

His words:

“I am a PDP member, if former President Goodluck Jonathan picks a ticket to run in my party, I will support him. I can’t do anti-party. But if he picks a ticket to run in APC, I won’t support him because I can’t do anti-party.

“He knows I won’t support him in APC even if he is from the south. I don’t do that kind of politics. It is party we are talking about and I don’t play ethnicity.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a grand plot to draft Jonathan into the presidential race had commenced with four APC governors from the north leading the charge.

Read also 2023: It'll be unfair for south not to produce Nigeria's next president - Northern APC governor

A group of 10 politicians from the south comprising notable figures from Bayelsa, the home state of the former president, had been given the mandate to begin a media campaign that would midwife the plan.

Onyirioha Nnamdi is a graduate of Literature and English Language at the University of Lagos. He is a Politics/Current Affairs Editor who writes on news and political topics for Legit.ng. He brings into his reporting a wealth of experience in creative and analytical writing. Nnamdi has a major interest in local and global politics.

