Breaking: Heavy shooting as armed bandits attack Nigerian governor

- Armed bandits have continued to launch attacks across Nigeria

- The latest victim of their attack is the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom

- However, the governor was not hurt in the incident

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have opened fire on the convoy of the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom.

The Punch reported that the convoy of the governor came under gunfire on Saturday, afternoon, March 20, along the Makurdi-Gboko highway.

Another newspaper, Daily Trust stated that there was a heavy exchange of gunfire between the attackers and the governor’s security officials.

Ortom was said to be returning to Makurdi from Gboko when the incident happened.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II, has narrated how he escaped an attempt on his life by bandits operating in his domain.

According to The Tribune, the traditional ruler told the BBC Hausa service that the bandits attacked his convoy with the aim of killing him.

The monarch said he was fortunate that he was not in the convoy when the attack occurred. He stated that if the bandits are in his domain because of gold deposits, let them explore it and leave his people alone.

In another report, Ahmed Audi, the Nigerian Security, and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) commandant general has alleged that the bandits operating in the country have international sponsors.

Channels TV reported that Audi made the accusation during the training workshop for state commandants of the NSCDC in Abuja on Wednesday, March 17.

According to the boss, Nigeria is currently facing an asymmetric war that requires inter-agency collaboration among security agencies.

Still on security, troops of sector 3 Operation HADARIN DAJI on Tuesday, March 18, stormed Kabasa village in Magami local government of Zamfara state where armed bandits were attacking locals.

The director of Army public relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on the Facebook page of the Army, said the action was taken following a credible tip-off.

Yerima said the timely arrival of troops forestalled a deadly kidnap and plundering operations by armed bandits which, according to him, was underway.

