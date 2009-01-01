Home | News | General | 774,000 Jobs: FG to begin payments to participants, discloses how to access funds

- The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo, has confirmed the release of funds for payments to SPWP participants

- Keyamo gave details on how the employees can receive their stipends

- The minister disclose why some participants might not receive any payment

Pay attention: Join a community of CEOs, founders and decision-makers: subscribe for a free monthly business newsletter Digital Talks and succeed BIG!

The Nigerian government would soon start making payments to Nigerians who were employed from 774 local government areas of the country under the Special Public Works Programme (SPWP).

The ministry of labour has taken steps to ensure that the payments to participants are free of fraud. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo disclosed in a tweet on Saturday, March 20, that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the release of the funds for the payment of stipends to the beneficiaries of the programme.

Keyamo further stated that he has asked the National Directorate Of Employment (NDE) to start crediting the accounts of those listed in the scheme.

Read also Nigerians Won't be Forced to Take COVID-19 Vaccine, FG says

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The minister explained that the participants will be paid using their Bank Verification Number (BVN) in order to prevent fraud or double payments.

He, however, warned that candidates who registered with different names different from those used on their bank accounts should not expect payments.

Meanwhile, unemployment has risen to its highest under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) put the unemployment rate at 33.3% as of the end of 2020.

This figure highlights the impact of COVID-19 on Nigerians last year. In the second quarter of 2020, Nigeria's unemployment rate was 27.1%, but six months later, the number of Nigerians unemployed rose to 23,187,389.

Note that during the second and third quarter of last year, Nigeria's economy had slipped into recession.

Read also Full list of universities banned from NYSC service and 7 other trending stories

In another news, a 23-year-old Nigerian man identified as Iniongun Victor has further proven that youths in the country are industrious.

The young man combines schooling with furniture-making after learning the trade from his father in 2017, Daily Trust reported.

Victor, who is studying public administration at the Benue State University, Makurdi, said it is not easy to juggle school and work but he finds fulfilment in the fact that he's able to fend for himself.

Kess Ewubare is a senior political/current affairs correspondent at Legit.ng. He has both a BSc and a Master’s degree in mass communication. He has over 10 years experience working in several fields of mass communication including radio, TV, newspaper, and online. He can be reached via email at kess2099@gmail.com.

Source: Legit Nigeria

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General