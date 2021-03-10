Home | News | General | President Buhari Makes Major Appointment in Nigeria's Economic Sector

- The DG of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dikko Umaru-Radda, is to serve for another five years

- Umaru-Radda was reappointed by President Muhamadu Buhari through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)

- The SMEDAN's boss said the president, no doubt is not ignorant of the agency's successes his last tenure

Dikko Umaru-Radda has been appointed for the second time as the director-general and chief executive officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN)

The appointment was made by President Muhammadu Buhari through a letter that was signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

Reacting to the rare opportunity given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari to serve his nation, Radda said his reappointment shows the federal government's recognition of the success his administration has recorded in the agency.

Dikko Umaru-Radda said the successes of the agency in his last tenure was recognised by the president (Photo: @dikko_radda)

His tweet:

“All praise and gratitude be to Almighty Allah, today my tenure as the Director-General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has been extended for another five years.

“I am glad to have another opportunity to serve my fatherland. I want to extend my gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the confidence and trust he has in me which served as a pillar to the unprecedented success we recorded at SMEDAN in the last five years.

“I am humbled and overwhelmed by the esteemed support from my family, friends, and well-wishers as well as my fellow citizens. Thank you and God bless you all.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari had approved the appointment of Adedeji Zacch as the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

The director, information, in the office of the SGF, Willie Bassey, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, March 18, in Abuja, said the appointment is with effect from March 10, 2021.

Legit.ng gathered that Bassey said the appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provisions of section 5 (1) of the National Sugar Development Council (Establishment Act, 1993).

