Home | News | General | President Buhari Makes Major Appointment in Nigeria's Economic Sector
774,000 Jobs: FG to begin payments to participants, discloses how to access funds
3 killed, senator escapes by whiskers as by-election turns violent in Ekiti

President Buhari Makes Major Appointment in Nigeria's Economic Sector



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- The DG of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dikko Umaru-Radda, is to serve for another five years

- Umaru-Radda was reappointed by President Muhamadu Buhari through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)

- The SMEDAN's boss said the president, no doubt is not ignorant of the agency's successes his last tenure

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dikko Umaru-Radda has been appointed for the second time as the director-general and chief executive officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN)

The appointment was made by President Muhammadu Buhari through a letter that was signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

Reacting to the rare opportunity given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari to serve his nation, Radda said his reappointment shows the federal government's recognition of the success his administration has recorded in the agency.

Read also

Fani-Kayode sparks fresh defection rumour as he meets with APC leaders

President Buhari Makes Major Appointment in Nigeria's Economic Sector
Dikko Umaru-Radda said the successes of the agency in his last tenure was recognised by the president (Photo: @dikko_radda)
Source: Twitter

His tweet:

“All praise and gratitude be to Almighty Allah, today my tenure as the Director-General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has been extended for another five years.
“I am glad to have another opportunity to serve my fatherland. I want to extend my gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the confidence and trust he has in me which served as a pillar to the unprecedented success we recorded at SMEDAN in the last five years.
“I am humbled and overwhelmed by the esteemed support from my family, friends, and well-wishers as well as my fellow citizens. Thank you and God bless you all.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari had approved the appointment of Adedeji Zacch as the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

The director, information, in the office of the SGF, Willie Bassey, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, March 18, in Abuja, said the appointment is with effect from March 10, 2021.

Read also

Breaking: President Buhari makes crucial appointment in NSDC

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng gathered that Bassey said the appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provisions of section 5 (1) of the National Sugar Development Council (Establishment Act, 1993).

Onyirioha Nnamdi is a graduate of Literature and English Language at the University of Lagos. He is a Politics/Current Affairs Editor who writes on news and political topics for Legit.ng. He brings into his reporting a wealth of experience in creative and analytical writing. Nnamdi has a major interest in local and global politics.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 183