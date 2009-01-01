Home | News | General | 3 killed, senator escapes by whiskers as by-election turns violent in Ekiti

- Political thugs have disrupted a by-election in Ekiti state in the southwestern part of Nigeria

- No fewer than 3 people that included a policewoman are said to have been killed in the brouhaha

- Senator Olujimi, representing Ekiti South in the upper chamber was said to have escaped by whiskers

The State House of Assembly bye-election in Ekiti on Saturday, March 20 turned violent and nearly claimed the life of a sitting senator.

Nigerian Tribune reports that thugs invaded Senator Olujimi's Ward 7, Unit 7 polling centre just about three hours into the electoral process to choose a replacement lawmaker for Ekiti East Constituency one.

The report said three people including a policewoman were reportedly killed by the thugs. Another five people are said to be injured and receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The police have yet to release an official statement on the incident or to identify the officer who was allegedly killed or the other two victims of the vicious attack.

Senator Olujimi was said to have escaped being attacked by just whiskers as thugs disrupted voting in Ekiti by-election.

Vanguard confirms the report and claimed that the thugs who carried out the mayhem were allegedly sponsored by one of the country's major political parties.

The seat that was to be filled in the by-election became vacant after the death in February of Juwa Adegbuyi who represented the constituency.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that there was some scare in far away Benue state.

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits opened fire on the convoy of the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom.

The convoy of the governor camse under gunfire on Saturday, afternoon, March 20, along the Makurdi-Gboko highway.

--------

