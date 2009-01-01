Home | News | General | E choke: BBNaija's Vee drools over new photos of Neo on social media

- Big Brother Naija star Neo recently shared new photos on social media to the excitement of fans

- Neo's babe and colleague Vee also joined fans to react to the dashing photos

- Lockdown winner Laycon was also spotted shading the lovebirds

Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition housemates, Neo and Vee are an item and they do not hesitate to let everyone on social media have a feel of what they have.

The dashing young man took to his official Twitter page to share new photos of himself which he captioned with one of the reigning slangs, 'who dey breathe'.

Check out the tweet below:

The tweet garnered over a thousand comments, and one which stood out was from Vee. In a reply to Neo's caption, she revealed that the photos took her breath away.

She also used a drooling emoji to pass her message across.

She wrote:

"Definitely not me tbh."

View the tweet below:

As expected, comments and reactions followed Vee's reply to her man.

Read some of the comment below:

@Amanda_Mampemvu:

"Ah ah it must be nice o."

@ewurabrnah:

"My favorite couple veeiye n neo."

@amayo_favour:

"E choke."

@thatgirl__hazel:

"If it's choking Vee, who am I not to be choked? E chokest!"

Lockdown season winner, Laycon, who is also their friend dragged the couple for their public display of affection, to which Vee told him to stop pretending not to be their fan.

He simply wrote:

"Public Iranu."

Check out the tweets below:

Still on entertainment, Legit.ng earlier reported that Vee took to social media to talk about the fact that she never had a university degree.

Many tweeps rushed to her comment section to talk about how her eloquence and accent are way better than someone with a university degree.

It should be noted that Vee, a Londoner, got viewers' attention during the reality TV show because of her unpretentious Queen's accent.

----

