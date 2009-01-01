Home | News | General | Actress Moyo Lawal squats as Pawpaw sprays her money on dancefloor

- Moyo Lawal recently shared a lovely video of herself and colleague Osita Iheme on the dancefloor

- The small-sized actor plastered money on his colleague as she danced

- Moyo also made sure to squat as she danced so that she can level up with Pawpaw

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, recently took to social media to share a video of herself and actor/producer, Osita Iheme, aka Pawpaw at an event.

In the video which she shared via her Instagram page, the curvy actress, who squatted to level up with the small-sized actor danced excitedly regardless.

Moyo Lawal and Osita Iheme take over the dancefloor Photo credit: @moyolawalofficial/@ositaiheme

Source: Instagram

Pawpaw then dipped his hand into one of his pockets, brought out money, and sprayed Moyo who danced on to the admiration of people who were watching.

In her caption, the screen diva hailed her senior colleague and noted that she hardly goes out, but when she does, she becomes the life of the party.

She also noted that she and some other people had been partying for days.

She wrote:

"I never go out but when I do, you already know. Life of the party. And of course, I must get sprayed. Thank you senior @ositalheme. This weekend was a cruise, events during the day, and flexing at night. So basically we partied for four days. My legs oooh."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Osita Iheme, who is well known as Pawpaw, marked his birthday on Saturday, February 20.

Taking to his Instagram page, the celebrant appreciated God as he said that He is the greatest. Pawpaw's fans congratulated him as some called the actor their king.

Prayers also poured in as people wished him graceful aging and continued prosperity in everything that he does.

----

