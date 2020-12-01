Home | News | General | Farmers, herders must register or get expelled ― Ekiti govt
Uche Ogbodo Bares it all, Reveals who is responsible for her pregnancy and why She's not Married
Kwara: AbdulRazaq on the rebound as APC leadership, chieftains queue behind Gov

Farmers, herders must register or get expelled ― Ekiti govt



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Ekiti govt approves N60m housing loan for TESCOM staff

Ekiti govt approves N60m housing loan for TESCOM staff

Ekiti State government has given farmers and herders another two-week window to register with the state government or be ready to leave the state.

The two-week grace begins on Sunday, March 22. In February, the state conducted a two-week registration of farmers and herders, but not all those involved seized the opportunity.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Olabode Adetoyi, said in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday that the exercise was expedient to ensure that all farmers and herders could be accounted for.

He added that the registration was also aimed at ensuring peace between the two groups and bringing incessant clashes between them to an end.

He noted that the exercise was in consonance with the National Livestock Transformation Programme of the Federal Government.

Dr Adetoyi observed that clashes between farmers and herders posed dangers to human and food security, hence the need to take proactive measures to curb the menace.

Special Adviser to Gov. Kayode Fayemi on security matters and chairman, herders-farmers peace committee, retired Brig.-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana, warned in the statement that whoever failed to register would be treated as a criminal.

Such persons, he said, would be compelled to leave the state.

Director-General, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery, Prof. Mobolaji Aluko, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that identity cards would be issued to registered farmers and herders free of charge,

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 183