Bizarre: Sister stabs brother to death in Ondo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 15 minutes ago
Bizarre: Sister stabs brother to death in Ondo
Stock photo of a knife.

Dayo Johnson – Akure

For complaining about her waywardness, an 18 year old sister ldowu Biletiri has stabbed her brother Kehinde to death in lgbokoda council area of Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect who was fond of partying and absconding from the house for days was queried by the brother.

But instead of explaining to him where she went for days without coming back home decided to shut him up completely by stabbing him to death.

Eyewitness account informed vanguard that the deceased on the ill fated day questioned her for not sleeping at home the previous day.

According to the source ” The girl as usual returned home after some days and the brother queried her, seeking to know where she had been since these days

” But instead of answering her brother, the girl went into the kitchen, took a knife and stabbed her brother. The brother bled to death.

“It was the girl and her brother that were at home when the incident happened. We learnt that the parents were not at home.

“Before help could come the brother had died while the girl was arrested following neighbours informed the police of the incident.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect is currently being detained at the Igbokoda police station.

The ugly incident has reportedly thrown the entire community into mourning.

Contacted, the state Police Command image maker Tee Leo-Ikoro confirmed the incident but said that the arrested was made by the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

