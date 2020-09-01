Home | News | General | South West Governors wants APC constitution reviewed — Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson Akure

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has led the charge for a review of the Constitution of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akeredolu said that the Constitution of the party must be reviewed for obvious reasons.

He spoke at the APC Constitution Review and Stakeholders’ Meeting held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde quoted the governor to have said that the ” rules and regulations guiding a party like the APC must be dynamic and not static.

” The important areas that should be looked into including the constitution of the Board of Trustees (BOT), mode of Primary elections, emergence of delegates among other areas.

“Governor Akeredolu disclosed that the Governors and other Stakeholders of the party in the Southwest have resolved to set up a committee to present the position of the Southwest APC to the Constitution Review committee.

Akeredolu commended the National Caretaker Committee of the Party led by the Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni for the vision to hold the exercise.

