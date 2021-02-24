Home | News | General | Akeredolu approves N360m payment for WAEC fees in Ondo public schools

Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has approved the payment of N360million as School Certificate Examination Fees otherwise known as WAEC Fees for students in public schools in the state.

A total number of 25,736 students in Public Secondary Schools across the state will benefit from the gesture.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde said in Akure that the approval followed a memo sent to the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN by the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and signed by the signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Lola Amuda.

“ln approving the memo, Governor Akeredolu further instructed that the sum be “paid directly to WAEC to be accounted for”.

Recall that governor Akeredolu had promised to take the burden of the payment of WAEC fees off parents to cushion the effect of hardship imposed by COVID-19.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo in his reaction said that, “The gesture by the state government was part of the determination of the Akeredolu led administration to bring joy and succour to parents in the state, and alleviate the financial burden of parents in educating their children.

“Governor Akeredolu had during the first working day Prayer Meeting of the year with the State Public Service, made a pronouncement that the state would resume payment of WAEC Fees in all Public Secondary Schools in the state.

Ojogo said ” This is a promise kept; and it’s not in any way, going to be politicised because our pupils deserve no such. It is in line with the commitment of the governor’s Redeemed Agenda under which we have Educational Advancement and Human Development.

Vanguard News Nigeria

