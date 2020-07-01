Home | News | General | BREAKING: Ortom escapes death as armed herders open fire on his convoy

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Saturday morning narrowly escaped death after armed herders reportedly opened fire on his convoy at Tyo-Mu community in the outskirts of Makurdi town, along Makurdi-Gboko road.

At the time of this report, the Governor who is still in shock was being expected to address the media on the development.

