BREAKING: Ortom escapes death as armed herders open fire on his convoy

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Saturday morning narrowly escaped death after armed herders reportedly opened fire on his convoy at Tyo-Mu community in the outskirts of Makurdi town, along Makurdi-Gboko road.

At the time of this report, the Governor who is still in shock was being expected to address the media on the development.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
