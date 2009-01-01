Home | News | General | De Bruyne scores as Man City beat Everton to reach FA Cup semifinal and keep their hope of winning quadruple alive

- Two goals in the final six minutes from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne send Manchester City to the FA Cup semifinals

- Manchester City's hunt for quadruple is still on course following the victory

- Guardiola's men have also won 25 out of their past 26 games in all competitions

Two late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne secured a spot for Man City in this season's FA Cup semifinal following a 2-0 win against Everton.

Following the victory, Manchester City's hunt for quadruple is still on course as they are well favourite to win the Premier League, and have secured places in the final of the Carabao Cup and quarterfinal of the Champions League.

However, it was Carlo Ancelotti's Everton side that went close to scoring in the first half as Yerry Mina's header was cleared off the line by Zincheko and despite dominating possession, Man City struggled in front of goal for most of the game.

Pep Guardiola brought on Riyad Mahrez and De Bruyne in the second half and they finally got the opening goal with six minutes remaining as Gudogan headed in with six minutes remaining after Aymeric Laporte's shot was tipped onto the bar.

De Bruyne then ensured victory for Man City as he fired a well take shot to ensure their progress in the 90th minute.

With the victory, Man City have now won 25 out of their past 26 games in all competitions.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has emerged as a transfer target for current Premier League leaders Manchester City and they would move for him at the end of the season.

So far this season in the Premier League, Jack Grealish is one of the best-attacking midfielders considering his superb performances for Aston Villa in all competitions.

According to the report on UK Sun, Manchester City want to use Brazilian star Douglas Luiz as leverage to lure Jack Grealish to the Etihad stadium in the coming summer.

The Citizens sold the Brazilian midfielder to Aston Villa two years ago with an option of them buying the player again.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan of the 25-year-old England international and would love to see him in his squad next season.

