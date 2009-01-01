Home | News | General | Little-known Uruguayan striker beats Pele’s record to become world’s youngest hat-trick scorer

- Talented 16-year-old Nicolás Siri has been in impressive form for his club side

- Barcelona are reportedly monitoring the forward, who has killer goal scoring instincts

- His hat trick last week helped him beat Pele’s record as the youngest scorer of a treble in a professional football match

Danubio wonderkid Nicolás Siri is officially the youngest player to ever register a hat trick in an official match at just 16 years, 11 months.

Siri, a talented young man from Uruguay, achieved the feat last week during after scoring on his debut against Nacional.

It was the perfect hat trick as well, as he scored a header, a delicate chip with his left foot and an impressive strike with his right.

His club eventually went on to win the game 5-1 against Boston River.

Speaking after the game, a delighted Siri said, “I am very happy. It is a dream come true. Luckily everything is happening. It was the first time I played in the Centennial, the truth is that it is all a dream.

"I always try to enjoy myself, I hope to continue like this."

His team Danubio sit in 11th place on the Uruguayan Primera División after a poor start to the season but Siri showed unbelievable maturity when discussing his side’s chances.

“We are in a delicate moment, but we need to face the best we have, playing football and doing what we know how to do. We will continue to fight until the end,” he told Radio Oriental.

Siri’s performances have been so impressive that he is reportedly being closely monitored by Spanish giants Barcelona.

In terms of his hat trick, he beats Pele’s record as the Brazilian legend scored his first hat trick on June 24 1958 at the age of 17 years, 8 months.

Despite another one of his records being taken away, Pele will not mind as he is still considered one of the greatest players to ever grace the game.

