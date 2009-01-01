Home | News | General | Nigerian star scores superb goal for Barcelona as they secure their 20th win in 20 league games

- Asisat Oshoala found the back of the net as Barcelona ladies as they defeated Rayo Vallecano 4-0

- Goals from her, Ana Crnogorcevic, Kheira Hamraoui and Lieke Martens ensured Barcelona maintained their 100% record in the Spanish Iberdrola League

- Barcelona ladies have now won 20 games out a possible 20 in the league and have scored 99 goals in the process

Asisat Oshoala was on the score sheet for Barcelona ladies as they defeated Rayo Vallecano 4-0 away from on Saturday, March 20, in the Spanish Iberdrola League.

The Nigeria's Super Falcons captain scored Barcelona's second in the 31st minute after Ana Crnogorcevic had opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

Two second half goals from Kheira Hamraoui and Lieke Martens completed the rout as Barcelona recorded their 20th win of the league season.

The victory sees Barcelona maintain their position at the top of the league as they have recorded 20 wins in 20 games in the league.

Oshoala scores as Barcelona maintain 100% record in the league. Photo: FC Barcelona Femení on Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Their impeccable form has seen them score 99 goals in the process as they remain unbeaten in the Spanish Iberdrola league.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asisat Oshoala was on target for Barcelona ladies in their 5-0 win over Fortuna Hjorring in the Women's Champions League Round of 16 contest.

The Super Falcons striker who started the game from the bench came on for Patricia Guijarro in the 53rd minute before finally ending her six games goal drought.

She found the back of the net in the 78th minute after making a run into the opposition's danger box before placing the ball beyond the goalkeeper's reach.

Before eventually recording her name on the scores sheet, she had a chance to score but her effort went wide from a cross from the left flank.

Aitana Bonmati gave Lluis Cortes' ladies the lead in the 36th minutes with a superb finish from close range after outrunning her marker. The goal was however enough to keep them ahead until the end of the opening half.

The 23-year-old Spaniard doubled her side's lead in the 49th minute as she also completed her brace in the meeting.

Mariona Caldentey converted a spot-kick in the 55th minute while Marta Torrejon completed the five goals demolition as they progressed to the next round on 9-0 aggregate.

Source: Legit Nigeria

