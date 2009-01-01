Home | News | General | Man United eye mega million move for top African footballer who currently plays for Barcelona

- Ilaix Moriba who plays for Barcelona is now being monitored by Man United

- Leipzig are also interested in the Guinean and Spanish footballer

- Manchester United are currently occupying second position on the Premier League table

Spanish professional footballer Ilaix Moriba has reportedly emerged as summer transfer target for Premier League giants Manchester United, but the Red Devils will have to make massive offer than can convince the Catalan chiefs.

Already, Moriba has made four appearances this term in the Spanish La Liga and also featured for Barcelona in their Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Moriba's contract at the Nou Camp expires in 2022, and while his father, also his agent, has said that as things stands it is the player's intention to remain at the Nou Camp.

But according to the report on Daily Mail, Manchester United chiefs are watching the situation of Moriba at Barcelona and they will face competition from Leipzig.

The report even added that Chelsea who are also Premier League campaigners are interested in the signing of Moriba.

He scored his first La Liga goal earlier this month against Osasuna, joined Barcelona's academy in 2010 and has been a highly-rated talent at every age group since.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently occupying second position on the Premier League table with 57 points after 29 games played so far.

Barcelona star Ilaix Moriba in action for the Spanish giants. Photo by Noelia Deniz

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League giants Arsenal were handed a tough battle in the Europa League quarterfinals as the Gunners will be facing Slavia Prague after the draw was made on Friday, March 19.

Last two seasons, Arsenal got into the final of the Europa League before they suffered an embarrassing defeat against Chelsea in what was Eden Hazard's last game for the Blues.

Manchester United who are the other Premier League side remaining this term in the Europa League will be facing Granada in what is expected to be a tough tie for Solskjaer and his men.

If Solskjaer's side should manage to get through, then they could face the team they beat in the 2017 Europa League final, Ajax.

Source: Legit

