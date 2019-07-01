Home | News | General | Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Ogun
Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Ogun



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
 By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – A yet to be identified gunmen on Saturday kidnapped the Olori-Ilu of Imope Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government, Chief Kolawole Omotayo.
Chief Omotayo was reportedly kidnapped along Oke Eri-Imope road, while driving down from Ijebu-Ode, where he had gone to buy something.
A close ally of the kidnapped community leader told newsmen that the abductors fired bullets to deflate two tyres of his car, a Forerunner registered as WJ9.
The bullets also pierced the engine, “giving the kidnappers an opportunity to pull him out of the car and drag him into the bush.”
The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.
Oyeyemi, who said he could not give details of the kidnapping incident, said the police are on top of the situation.
It was gathered that Chief Kolawole Omotayo is the President of Ijebu Igbo Club and a member of Ijebu-Ode Club.
