Home | News | General | Okowa felicitates with Ugwuanyi at 57

Kindly Share This Story:

Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Saturday, congratulated his Enugu State counterpart, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as he clocks 57.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa commended the governor for his sterling contributions to the growth and development of Enugu State.

He stated that Ugwuanyi’s vision of deploying government services to create fair and equal opportunity for every willing citizen to make a living and create wealth, educate children, and enjoy life in a peaceful and secure environment was commendable.

He felicitated with Ugwuanyi for his visionary and pragmatic governance, which had seen over 680 kilometres of roads constructed largely in the rural areas of the state.

Okowa said that it was heart warming to note that the governor had through hard work, discipline and masterfully conceived vision won the admiration and respect of Enugu State people and the nation.

“Your focus and commitment to the growth and development of your state, especially rural communities, have been greatly acknowledged, and I must thank the peace loving people of Enugu state for their cooperation with you in the nearly six years of your administration.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with a man of peace, a seasoned administrator and my brother governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as he turns 57 years.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to your state and mankind,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General