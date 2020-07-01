Islamic Cleric sues for peace in Nigeria

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – An Islamic cleric, Dr. Sheikh Usman has appealed to perpetrators of criminal acts of killing and kidnapping in Nigeria to stop in the interest of peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians.

Dr. Usman, who gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said, “it is only in a peaceful atmosphere that the country can attain its full potentials”.

He said, “only Nigerians can save Nigeria, saying that the attitude of chop alone by privileged citizens of the country at the expense of the less privileged will only breed criminality as we currently experience, positing that the earlier we re-trace our steps as a people, the better for all of us”.