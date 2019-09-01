Home | News | General | INEC suspends Ekiti East bye-Election over bloody violence

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Following the crisis that characterized Saturday’s Ekiti East Constituency 1 bye-election, the Independent National Electoral commission, INEC has suspended the election indefinitely.

The Resident Electoral commissioner, Dr Adeniran Tella announced this while addressing newsmen in OMUO EKITI.

Dr Tella explained that the suspension was based on violence that characterised the exercise in some polling unit in OMUO EKITI.

He alleged that three persons persons were shot dead while a police woman, corps member and INEC staff sustained gunshot injuries which necessitated the suspension of the exercise.

Tella said the poll was disrupted in some polling units in Obadore, saying that the safety of electoral officials, materials and Security personnel could no longer be guaranteed.

According to him, “The exercise commenced on a good note in a peaceful and orderly manner. However, at about 10.00 am there were reported cases of violence:

“In two (2) PUs of ward 09 (Obadore IV); polling unit 8 (Baba Egbe houselodouro/Odoule) & polling unit 9 (Beside Baba Egbe/Odouru/Odoule) i. Polling unit 07 (Aro street/Aro) of ward 07 (Obadore lI).

“In PU 07, ward 07 three (3) voters were shot dead while a youth corper, a police woman and an INEC staff sustained gunshot wounds.

“Under this circumstance, the safety of electoral officials, security personnel and election materials as well as the credibility of the process cannot be guaranteed.

“The State Commissioner of Police is fully aware of the situation.

“It is unfortunate that in spite of the effort of the Commission in giving Nigerians free, fair, credible and inclusive election, some people appear to be unprepared for an improved electoral process.

“The situation is such that, a conducive environment no longer exists for further electoral activity at the PUs and the Collation centers.

“In view of this development, the Commission has suspended the election forthwith”



