Masari appeals to FG, states, institutions to patronize MINT

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

It’ll boost national security, save FOREX says MD, Alhaji Masanawa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has called on the Federal and state governments, national institutions, and private organisations to patronize the Nigerian Security, Printing and Minting Plc.

Governor Masari said with the equipment that the nation’s premier printing and minting company, popularly referred to as The Mint has, he was confident that there is no job in its purview the company would not do satisfactorily.

This is as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the MINT Alhaji Abbas Umar Masanawa has said that patronizing the company will in no small measure, boost national security and integrity, engender national pride and conserve Forex.

Governor Masari made the appeal on Saturday when he visited the Abuja Headquarters and inspected the facilities of the company in the company of the MD/CEO and other key management staff.

Impressed by what he described as the “state-of-the-art equipment” at the factory, the Katsina State Governor said governments and institutions in Nigeria had no business patronising foreign nations for their minting and printing needs for currency and security documents.

The Governor expressed confidence that with what is on the ground by way of equipment and personnel, it was inconceivable that a better company could be found, even in foreign lands, that could do a better and cheaper job than the Nigerian MINT.

According to him, “Given the equipment that the MINT has installed, I am absolutely confident that there is no job in its purview which this company would not do satisfactorily, I am certain about that.”

He also noted that it was in the economic and security interests of the Nigerian government to compel its institutions and agencies to patronise the MINT at all times for their printing needs.

Speaking in a similar vein, the MINT’s boss said there was a need for the government to compel “national institutions whose functions impact on national security and economy to domesticate their printing jobs in Nigerian Security Printing and Minting.”

He said it was particularly of utmost importance for the government to realise the need for passport production to be domesticated in the MINT.

He said doing so “will yield multiple benefits for the nation, such as boosting national security and integrity, engendering national pride and patriotism, improving national revenue generation, creating job opportunities, conservation of FOREX, and boosting acquisition/transfer of technology, among others.”

Alhaji Masanawa declared that there was no minting and or printing work that the Mint would not be able to undertake credibly, adding that the board of the company has seen to it that there are state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained and experienced staff that is second to none in Africa.

