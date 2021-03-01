Grammy: Burna Boy slams those who prayed for him not to win
Singer Burna Boy has taken a swipe at his detractors just days after he won an award at the 63rd Grammy Awards.
Burna Boy, who lost out to Angelique Kidjo in the last Grammy edition, won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, beating Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar)..
In a series of tweets shared to appreciate his supporters, Burna Boy recounted how some people prayed for him not to win.
He said, “GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN. I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. Too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry, this is just the beginning. God is Great.
“God bless everyone/ anyone who has stood with me! Let’s keep making history!
“Every single person that worked on the project, my incredible team that works 24/7, and my OUTSIDERS!! Big love always
