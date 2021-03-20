Home | News | General | Tiwa Savage’s ex husband, TeeBillz reacts to reports of Tiwa allegedly getting pregnant for Obama DMW
Tiwa Savage's ex husband, TeeBillz reacts to reports of Tiwa allegedly getting pregnant for Obama DMW



Tiwa Savage’s ex husband, TeeBillz has reacted after it was alleged that Tiwa lost a pregnancy for Obama DMW..

altalt

According to the blogger, Cutiejul, Tiwa Savage and Obama are having an affair which led to the pregnancy, moments before she went for cosmetic surgery.

The blogger wrote;

“Tiwa WAS pregnant for Obama. She is no longer pregnant. The last time the pregnancy was there was just before her cosmetic surgery. [100% authentic not even a drop of water to dilute lol]

She unfortunately “lost” the pregnancy [Don’t ask me how ????????‍????].

However, Tiwa Savage’s ex husband, in a recent post seemed to care less about the gossips going round about his ex wife, as he quickly reaffirmed his undying love for her despite the rumours.

Tiwa Savage shared a photo of herself and their son, Jamil on Instagram, and TeeBillz took to the comment section to send out his love.

See post below;

altalt
