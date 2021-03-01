Home | News | General | ‘I Would Have Won A Grammy Award Since 2013 If Nigeria Had Quality leadership – Burna Boy

Burna Boy has a big ego and having won a Grammy Award recently after obtaining his two consecutive nominations with the prestigious awards scheme, we knew he’ll burst out throwing his weight all over..



In a chat with BBC Africa, the African Giant as his favourite moniker goes, bragged that he should have won the Grammys back in 2013 if politicians in his native country have properly erected conducive structures to make Nigeria music blossom.

He said: “If the environment was conducive and we had leadership who took the youth seriously and certain infrastructure in place, I probably won’t be winning a Grammy in 2021. I probably would have won in 2013 or 2014.

“I’m basically the stone that the builders refused when it comes to, you know, being here (in music). I was very relieved because I deserved it. I was hoping a situation wouldn’t happen where I didn’t get what I deserved.

I saw this moment happening back in 2012. I just realized it (the music struggle) was bigger than me. It’s like I used to do this on the streets and everyone is going crazy, but now I don’t see anyone better than me.

“So, it’s like this is serious now. Anything is possible. Whatever situation you may be in wherever you find yourself doesn’t really determine your future or stop you from not considering your dreams as being dreams.

“In the end, we’re in an environment that doesn’t believe in itself before they even think of believing in you.”

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General