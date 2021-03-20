Home | News | General | Airport Worker Caught With Stolen phones, See Where he Hid Them on his Body (Video below)
An airport staff has been arrested for stealing a lot of phones from some people at the airport.

What amazed many people is how he was able to hide too many phones without having a bag, wallet or purse.

His shoe has a particular section where he hides those stolen phones as a “professional” in the act.

When he was caught, he started removing the phones one by one on both shoes.

After he removed all the phones, they counted it and a whooping ten phones was removed from him.

Stealing from those travelling is very bad and only God knows how those people he stole from would be feeling if they hadn’t arrested him.

Watch the video:

