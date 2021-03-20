Home | News | General | Why Are Biafra And Oduduwa Agitators Making Intense Efforts To Break Up Nigeria During Buhari Regime?

Recently there have been multiple calls for the Nigerian federation to be dismantled because it is not working as envisaged by the founding fathers.

It all started with the cries of marginalization, when the governments at all levels failed to create equality and justice in the system and give everyone a sense of belonging, then come calls for restructuring from the low and mighty, the powers that be seems to have turned deaf ears to the quest for restructuring.

Advocates of restructuring are already getting tired because the document that can give them something similar to restructuring is the report of the 2014 National Conference. And that report is what President Mohammadu Buhari has since assuming office dumped into the ‘ archives of history”

Implementing the recommendations of that 2014 national Conference would have gone a long way in calming many ” ethnic nerves” and devolve power to a large extent which will in the long run stabilize the country.

But the situation of the country has thrown up many ethnic champions:

First, it was Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his Indigenous People of Biafra Group that has been in the forefront of campaigns to ensure the breakaway of the old eastern region of Nigeria to form a separate homeland called Biafra.

Mazi Kanu became very popular as he continued to appeal to the youths of Eastern Nigeria, and since there is little or nothing to show as a federal presence in Igbo land, Kanu became an ” instant hit” and now commands millions of Igbo youths.

While we were on that, in came Chief Sunday Ademoyo fondly called Sunday Igboho who took the Nigerian system like a storm, the man also became as ‘ instant hit” among Yoruba youths.

Just like Mazi Kanu that told herders to leave bushes and forest in Biafra land, Sunday Igboho gave quit notice to Fulani herdsmen dwelling in the bushes and forest of the South West to vacate, Nigeria security forces have tried to arrest him but failed, he just boasted that he will open all the border points in Yoruba land because they are tired of One Nigeria and wants to assert Oduduwa independence.

Alhaji Mujahideen Asari Dokubo has even declared the formation of the Biafra Customary Government and has vowed to protect all Biafrans.

Some Yoruba elders are already calling for the end of Nigeria as a going concern; they hinge their argument on the general insecurity and steady backwardness of Nigeria.

All these agitations reach crescendo since President Buhari became the commander in chief, now, the question is;

Why have the calls for disintegration of Nigeria became stronger under the Buhari administration?

Lai Mohammed talking about the Biafra declaration

