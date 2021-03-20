Home | News | General | An extremely violent man! – Tonto Dikeh speaks on Femi Fani Kayode threatening staff with a hammer
SHOCKING: School Teacher Left With an èrected Manh00d After This Happened to Him (Video below)
Borno Man Commits Suicide In Kano, Leaves A Note

An extremely violent man! – Tonto Dikeh speaks on Femi Fani Kayode threatening staff with a hammer



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Following a report of Femi Fani Kayode threatening his staff with a hammer, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has expressed her displeasure over the incident.

From the video which surfaced the internet, there was apparently a misunderstanding between FFK and his staff as he was seen asking questions.

It was also alleged that FFK was with a hammer with which he was threatening the staff in the video.

Reports claimed that the video was filmed by FFK’s wife, Chikwendu Precious as her voice was heard at the end of the video saying that FFK was with hammer but he hid it when the camera caught him.

Tonto Dikeh on her Instagram story, shared a screenshot from the video and referred to FFK as an extraordinary violent man.

See her post below.

altalt
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 174