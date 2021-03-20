Home | News | General | I expect Mourinho to get backlash from players – Harry Kane

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane has said he expects Jose Mourinho to get a backlash from his players after recent bad results..

The England captain said no words ‘can atone for the way Tottenham surrendered against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday night

Tottenham’s defeat to Dinamo Zagreb came in the wake of a north London derby defeat to Arsenal.

There are reports of Spurs Chief, Daniel Levy being prepared to sack Mourinho unless he can secure Champions League qualification.

Their defeat to Arsenal last weekend and the capitulation in Zagreb dealt a blow to their top four adventure and European dream ended in astonishing circumstances.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg, Spurs were outfought and largely outclassed by Dinamo, who secured their aggregate victory thanks to a stunning hat-trick from Mislav Orsic.

Writing on Instagram ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Aston Villa, Kane said, “Time to bounce back tomorrow after a very disappointing week. No words will atone for the last 2 games, we just have to show our response on the pitch.

“The result for us is probably the wrong thing because I can expect Jose Mourinho to get a backlash from his players and for them to come out fighting at Villa Park.

“We have to make sure that we concentrate on ourselves rather than Tottenham. It’s a squad that is littered with very good players, none more so than Harry Kane.

“We have to be at our best to get anything out of this game. The thing that helps us more than anything is the fact that their game went to extra time.”

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General