The Premier League leaders beat Everton 2-0, thanks to late goals from Ilkay Gundgoan and Kevin De Bruyne.

The victory keeps City’s quadruple hopes alive this season.

Pep Guardiola has now guided the Etihad side to the FA Cup semi-finals for the third season in a row.

In the first match of the day, Southampton thrashed South Coast rivals Bournemouth 3-0.

Nathan Redmond netted twice and Moussa Djenepo also scored to secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2017-18.

