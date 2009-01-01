Home | News | General | If you kill Ortom, be prepared to bury Nigeria – Wike warns FG

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned the Federal Government against conspiring to assassinate the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

It was gathered that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia attacked Governor Ortom in his farm along Gboko-Makurdi road on Saturday afternoon.

Ortom while briefing journalists at the Benue Peoples House after the incident said he was inspecting his farm when the militia attacked.

Reacting, in a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant to the governor on Media, the Rivers Governor warned that a civil war may emerge if anything happens to his Benue State counterpart.

According to him, the Federal Government must be held responsible if Ortom is killed.

