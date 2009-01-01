Home | News | General | VIDEO: How I filmed gruesome murder, beheading of rival gang, self-confessed cultist narrates

A 27-year-old self-confessed member of Supreme Vikings Confraternity, Nzubechukwu Victor, has shared chilling details of how he and other members of his group murdered and decapitated one Ugochukwu Igwilo, a member of a rival group on March 6.

In a video that has since gone viral, Nzubechukwu, who is the last child in a family of five, revealed he and other members of his cult group lured Igwilo to a place where he shot and beheaded the deceased.

He said his other cult member cut the hand and private part of the deceased which they took to one certain herbalist.

According to him, the herbalist ground it and also made one of them pound the body part.

He noted that he filmed himself beheading the deceased and later released the video.

Nzube said they killed Igwilo because sometime in 2020, he led a squad that killed one of their members.

He said he regrets his actions and wishes to be forgiven.

