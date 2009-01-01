INEC suspends Ekiti bye-election after outbreak of violence
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has
suspended the Ekiti East constituency I bye-election.
The election was suspended following the outbreak of
violence in various polling units in the LGA.
A policewoman and two others were killed by suspected
political thugs during the attack.
“The situation is such that, a conducive environment no
longer exists for further electoral activity at the PUs and the Collation
centers,” Tella Adeniran, INEC resident electoral commissioner for Ekiti, said
in a statement.
“In view of this development, the Commission has suspended
the election forthwith.”
Adeniran added that “the safety of electoral officials,
security personnel and election materials, as well as the credibility of the
process, cannot be guaranteed”, adding that the state commissioner of police is
“fully aware of the situation”.
The statement further noted that “it is unfortunate that in
spite of the effort of the commission in giving Nigerians free, fair, credible
and inclusive election, some people appear to be unprepared for an improved
electoral process”.
The Ekiti East constituency I seat became vacant following
the death of Juwa Adegbuyi, the former representative.
The police command in the state had on Friday announced a
restriction of movement ahead of the election.
