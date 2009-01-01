Home | News | General | INEC suspends Ekiti bye-election after outbreak of violence

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Ekiti East constituency I bye-election.





The election was suspended following the outbreak of violence in various polling units in the LGA.

A policewoman and two others were killed by suspected political thugs during the attack.

“The situation is such that, a conducive environment no longer exists for further electoral activity at the PUs and the Collation centers,” Tella Adeniran, INEC resident electoral commissioner for Ekiti, said in a statement.





“In view of this development, the Commission has suspended the election forthwith.”

Adeniran added that “the safety of electoral officials, security personnel and election materials, as well as the credibility of the process, cannot be guaranteed”, adding that the state commissioner of police is “fully aware of the situation”.

The statement further noted that “it is unfortunate that in spite of the effort of the commission in giving Nigerians free, fair, credible and inclusive election, some people appear to be unprepared for an improved electoral process”.





The Ekiti East constituency I seat became vacant following the death of Juwa Adegbuyi, the former representative.

The police command in the state had on Friday announced a restriction of movement ahead of the election.

