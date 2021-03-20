‘It’s worrisome’ — PDP demands investigation into attack on Ortom’s convoy
- 10 hours 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the police to investigate the attack on the convoy of Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue sta...
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the police
to investigate the attack on the convoy of Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue
state.
On Saturday, gunmen attacked the governor’s convoy while on
a visit to a farm.
The incident was said to have occurred at Tyo Mu along
Makurdi-Gboko road.
Narrating the incident to journalists, Ortom described the gunmen as “herders”, noting that it took the intervention of his security aides to wade them off.
Reacting to the development, PDP, in a statement by Kola
Ologbondiyan, the party’s spokesman, said it is worrisome that the attack came
after Ortom had called on the federal government to protect the life and
property of Nigerians.
The party called on the police to commence an immediate
investigation and ultimately arrest the assailants.
“PDP expresses shock at the attack on Samuel Ortom, governor
of Benue state, by alleged herdsmen,” Ologbondiyan said.
“It is worrisome that
this attack is coming on the heels of passionate demands by Dr. Ortom that FG
live up to its responsibility on the protection of life and property of
Nigerians.”
@OfficialPDPNig demands a public inquest into this reckless attack @GovSamuelOrtom as our party also calls on @PoliceNG to commence immediate investigation and arrest of the assailants.— Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) March 20, 2021
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles