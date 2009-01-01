Don’t toy with Rivers – Wike warns PDP as Secondus, others shun campaign flag-off
Some Leaders of the Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State were absent as Governor Nyesom Wike
handed the party’s flags to Local Government Chairmen candidates contesting the
Council elections in the state.
Most prominent among the absentee
leaders are the National Chairman of the PDP Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Lee
Maeba, Senator Barry Mpigi, amongst others.
Speaking at the flag-off of the
LGA campaign for the Council elections, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike vowed
not to allow the PDP take Rivers State for granted.
He said there will be grave consequences if the main opposition party attempt to short change Rivers State.
According to Wike, “Rivers state
is not a state you can toy with. Not even within the PDP. We have votes to give
so I won’t allow anybody take us for granted. I can threaten PDP.
“Even Nigeria knows that Rivers
State is not an ordinary State. Rivers State stands tall to say that if PDP is
to win an election in Nigeria it has to be with the performance of Rivers
State.
“PDP cannot gang up against Rivers
State because they will not recover from it. The federal government took us for
granted but they are yet to recover from it.”
